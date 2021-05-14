Local Teen Receives First Covid Vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Pfizer vaccine was approved to be administered to children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday.

Since then, the Fayette County Health Department has been working to set up vaccine clinics within schools to get kids their vaccine. One local teen says he is excited to be getting closer to having life return to normal.

“I’m feeling good. Nothing really changed, my arm feels a little bit different that’s just because that happens with every shot, but besides that I feel good,” said 15 Year-old Student Colton Naylor. “I feel like I wanted to get vaccinated just so we can get that one step closer to having a normal life again. Not having to masks and being able to do what ever we want and just have normal again.”

For more information on where to get your child a vaccine you can call your local health department.

