Local school closed for cleaning after positive case confirmed

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County School officials confirmed a case of coronavirus at River View High School.
McDowell County Schools confirmed a positive case at River View High School on Facebook at 7 p.m. today. The McDowell County Health Department determined that the school must close for deep cleaning until at least October 9.
During this time, there will be no extracurricular activities. The health department will contact any student or staff member that needs to quarantine in relation to the positive case.
Officials say the contraction is due to community events and not from transmission with in the school. The identity of the patient will not be released.
