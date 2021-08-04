Local Red Cross hosts blood drive, nationwide shortage still hitting hard

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – According to the Red Cross, the nation is experiencing a severe blood shortage. It’s partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year less people were donating and less elective surgeries were being done. And now those surgeries and other medical needs are becoming more common, leading to a large-scale blood shortage.

And at Beckley Fire Station 3 the Red Cross was holding a blood drive, to help alleviate the shortage.

“We’re collecting life-saving blood because there is a severe and urgent need for blood donations,” Red Cross Regional Philanthropy Officer Jeff Hornyak said.

Donating blood is simple. All you do is sign up, lay down, and wait. And after a few minutes, you’re all set and your donation will help people in need.

The Red Cross was partnered with the Beckley Area Foundation for this blood drive. They helped supply a grant for the drive.

“Any chance anyone can get to donate is very important for all those people who need blood right now,” Beckley Area Foundation Grant Coordinator Sam Babcock said.

This blood drive saw roughly a dozen people show up. The summer is typically a slower time for blood donations, so the Red Cross is hoping to get as many people as they can to step up and donate.

Anyone interested in donating blood can visit Redcrossblood.org or download the Blood Donor App.

Related