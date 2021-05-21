Local organization partner to provide free snack packs for children over the summer

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A new initiative will help keep kids in the Mercer County area from going hungry over the summer.

Every Friday from 4-6 p.m., local kids or their parents can stop by Glenwood School to pick up a meal pack that will last them the entire week.

According to Jordan Pruett, the food drive’s organizer, the program just started this past week and has already seen a huge success.

“Last week all 140 bags were given out, so that was a great success,” Pruett said.

The program is open to any student in the area, they don’t even need to be a Mercer County resident or even enrolled in school.

“It’s open to any student 17 and younger, and even those that are not in school. If they’re in preschool or anything like that, [the parent] can stop by and grab some food as well.”

These meal packs contain small snacks that will last over the course of five days. They’re small items, non-perishables and simple things a kid can just pick up and eat.

“They are five-day meal packs. It’s all shelf-stable things like boxed milk, cereal, beef jerky, anything kids would enjoy having.”

The concept is kids don’t have as much access to food when they’re out of school, and these meal packs help ensure they always have something to eat.

“Kids in West Virginia go hungry every day. And our solution to that is to provide food to them, especially when they don’t have access to breakfast and lunch at school.”

This program is through a partnership with Mercer County 4-H, the Mountaineer Food Bank, Glenwood School and the Glenwood Recreation Park Board.

