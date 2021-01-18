Local musician has releases book: Appalachian Dreamer

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local musician has released a new book that helps tell the story of his remarkable 20-plus years in the music industry.

West Virginia native, Dick McVey wrote an autobiography called Appalachian Dreamer that highlights his experience traveling on the road as a professional musician. McVey first started writing the book at the beginning of the pandemic and says the book is for anyone who is a dreamer.

“In March when the music stopped, which meant my career stopped for the time being and I decided to take that time to write the book. I’ve been wanting to write the book for a long time,” McVey said.

The book is available on Amazon.