Local Humane Society offers Black Friday adoption deal

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Black Friday isn’t just for Christmas shopping anymore.

Today only, the Humane Society of Raleigh County adopted out animals with black fur for just $25 and adopted other animals for half off the regular fee. Typically, adoption fees can cost over $100 and animals with black fur are often overlooked or avoided.

“Black dogs and black cats, especially,” said receptionist Tori Meador. “A lot of people have suspicions about black cats being bad luck. Black dogs, people tend to overlook because… they’re not an interesting breed or anything like that.”

Meador says if anything, adopting those pets could bring you good luck. Others seemed to feel the same way as the Humane Society adopted out half a dozen pets within just a couple hours after opening this morning.