Local health officials comment on new CDC guidelines

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday the director of the CDC announced that teachers wouldn’t have to be vaccinated for schools to reopen.

This announcement comes after many school districts in our area have already distributed the first rounds of vaccines to their employees. Local health officials say it’s important to listen to the experts and go by the CDC guidelines.

“From our perspective, we are not going to disagree with the CDC guidelines,” said President/CEO of Summersville Regional Medical Center. “It makes sense, I have always been a firm believer that you go by the experts and if the experts say it’s acceptable then it’s acceptable.”

Many schools in our area have already vaccinated their employees with plans to distribute the second doses soon.