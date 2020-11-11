Local gym offers free memberships to veterans

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Veterans can take advantage of a free gym membership today and tomorrow.

Delegate Mick Bates owns Bodyworks in Beckley. For the past couple of Veterans’ Days, he decided to give back to those who fought for their country by offering a free membership to the 24-hour gym until the end of the year.

“If they want to come in today, we’ll give them a gift,” said Bates. “That gift is [a membership] on me through the rest of the year. If they’re already a member, we’ll give them a gift card they can use or give to someone else.”

Veterans can take advantage of the deal today or tomorrow by visiting Bodyworks during operating hours.