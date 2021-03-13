Local girl scout troops come together to plant a tree

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Black Diamond Girl Scouts, along with the Raleigh County Service Unit, met at Dry Hill Prosperity Park Saturday to plant a tree on behalf of Girl Scout Week. The purpose of this event was to send a message about coming together and taking care of our planet for future generations, as well as showing all of what the girl scouts can do.

“It’s good to, yes, have what we have now, but to start a better future for future generations and make sure it lasts longer. We can do anything if we put our minds to it,” says senior girl scout Daniella Fragile.

This event not only showed what the girl scouts can do, however but that they do bigger, broader outreach activities than what people normally associate them with as a unit.