Local flower shop prepares for Valentine’s Day

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner and a local flower shop is preparing for the big day.

Bessie in Oak Hill is selling roses, and different types of carnations. Shoppers can also purchase custom Valentine’s Day flower arrangements fitting all budgets.

“We can basically customize any arrangement as far as price point goes. All of our arrangements start at $25 and they can go up from there. Some of our more expensive arrangements run around $100, but we really can make something that fits with anybody’s budget this year,” owner Ashton Critchley said.

Shoppers can sign up for the monthly subscription anytime between now and Feb 13th to get flowers in time for Valentine’s Day.