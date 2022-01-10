Local fire department urges space heater safety

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – After the devastating fire at a New York apartment building, one local fire department is telling people to follow some basic precautions if they use a space heater.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for roughly 40% of home fires.

Eddie Brookman, an EMT and firefighter with the Lewisburg Fire Department, says if you aren’t careful, you can seriously damage your home, yourself and others if a space heater is mishandled.

“Make sure they’re kept away from anything that can knock them over, away from anywhere they can be tipped easily,” Brookman said. “Also use the appropriate extension cords.”

Stay safe this winter by making sure you aren’t plugging the heater into any extension cords or power strips, just into the wall’s outlet.

Related