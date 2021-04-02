Local emotional support hotline sees immense use during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A local support hotline has seen some increased use.

First Choice Services based in Charleston has been providing a support hotline for people affected by the pandemic.

Sheila Moran with First Choice Services says that since last summer, the hotline has seen immense use from the community.

“We came about because of the COVID situation,” Moran said. “In fact, study after study has shown there has been a significant worsening of mental health issues during the pandemic.”

In March, the hotline saw more than 200 people call in.

You can use the service 24 hours a day by calling 1-877-HELP 304. Or you can use a chat feature online by visiting HELP304.com

