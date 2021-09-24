Local church gives away free food and clothes as part of ongoing donation effort

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A local church in Hinton is hosting a series of donation events this Fall.

The Ministry Place on Temple Street hosted the first of their giveaways earlier this morning. They gave away food and clothing for anyone in need to take.

The church’s pastor Robert Rodes says they only want to help people however they can, and they’re happy to see a good turnout for their first outing.

“We started something new this fall which we’re calling our Helping Hands Mini Mart,” Rodes said. “This is our first outing, and we’ve had a really good response this morning.”

All items that were given away were donated to the church. They plan to host more giveaways every other Friday throughout the fall.

