Local church delivers Thanksgiving meals and food boxes to community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Volunteers and members of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Beckley are handing out food boxes and providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Inspired by the work the church’s Pastor, Reverend Jerry Staples, and First Lady, Cassandra Staples, started at their other church in Charleston, along with other local community food drives, this is Mt. Zion’s first year giving out food to the sick- shut-ins, the homeless, and senior citizens around the community, and its work they feel is very much needed.

“It’s actually a blessing to be able to help these people because they are in need, and sometimes they don’t have any resources to go to, so for us being here at Mt. Zion, we are honored to be able to do that, just to let them know that there is love here at Mt. Zion,” says church member, Diane Carson.

The church plans to provide food delivery services as well as providing other resources to the community every month.

