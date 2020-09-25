Local child’s Zoom class gets “zoombombed”

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOAY) – If a child wants to misbehave, they always seem to find a way.

Beckley-based attorney Robert Dunlap says he saw that first hand after his son’s Zoom class was Zoombombed.

His son attends a private school in Pittsburgh but has been learning remotely from their home in West Virginia. On Wednesday, a child from a different school logged into his class’s Zoom call and started wreaking havoc. Later that day, parents got an email explaining the incident.

“[The principal] was letting us know that he was exceptionally concerned because my son and his class had been Zoombombed,” explained Dunlap. “[A student not enrolled at the school] invaded the classroom playing a rap song with some sketchy language.”

The school notified the Zoombomber’s school administrators and local authorities. The child could end up facing charges for the stunt.

