Local car wash offers Halloween experience

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since Halloween seems to be skipping most of Beckley this year, a local car wash steps up to offer a coronavirus-safe attraction.

Families can pile into the car to visit the Mighty Shine Express Car Wash on Eisenhower Drive where they’ll experience the Festival of the Haunted Bubbles.

The experience comes with any car wash package purchase. All you have to do is tune in to the spooky radio station for some favorite Halloween tunes and enjoy the show.

“It’s pretty cool. I think the kids are super excited,” said co-owner Erik McCullough.

“For anyone that’s been to our car wash, they know that we have a light show inside as well, so it’s a lot of fun. Kids are already amped up, so they come in and the big [inflatable] cat is the cool thing they see first.”

Kids get a trick or treating bag with candy to enjoy during the car wash. As the holiday approaches, you may catch some car wash attendants dressed as your favorite Halloween characters.