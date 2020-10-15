Local car wash offers Halloween experience

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since Halloween seems to be skipping most of Beckley this year, a local car wash steps up to offer a coronavirus-safe attraction.

Families can pile into the car to visit the Mighty Shine Express Car Wash on Eisenhower Drive where they’ll experience the Festival of the Haunted Bubbles.

The experience comes with any car wash package purchase. All you have to do is tune in to the spooky radio station for some favorite Halloween tunes and enjoy the show.

“It’s pretty cool. I think the kids are super excited,” said co-owner Erik McCullough.
“For anyone that’s been to our car wash, they know that we have a light show inside as well, so it’s a lot of fun. Kids are already amped up, so they come in and the big [inflatable] cat is the cool thing they see first.”

Kids get a trick or treating bag with candy to enjoy during the car wash. As the holiday approaches, you may catch some car wash attendants dressed as your favorite Halloween characters.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR