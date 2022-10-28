Local car clubs to host annual trunk or treat

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club is teaming up with Archie’s Cruisers for their fourth annual trunk or treat event.

It will be held this Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot of Hardee’s in Beaver. Trick or treating will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the event itself will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to register your vintage vehicle in the event is $15.

After seeing much success with the event in the past, the car clubs anticipate a good turnout.

“We had such a wonderful turnout last year, we had over 300 children, we’re hoping to shoot for that again, it’s going to be a great time,” says an organizer for the event, Stephanie French. “We’re having the best adult costume, the best child costume, and the best-decorated vehicle. We just like giving back to the community, that’s why we do things for our community.”

You do not have to register a vintage car to participate. You can still show up that day to give out candy to the kids.

