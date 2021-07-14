Local car clubs partner for cruise and show at Hinton’s Lifeline Church

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Local car clubs are teaming up this weekend to support a Christmas fundraiser.

Shade Tree Car Club and Yesterday’s Rides are both planning for a car cruise and show at the Lifeline Church in Hinton this Saturday, July 14.

Shade tree will begin at Shady Spring High School at 10:00 and depart to the Lifeline Church at 10:45.

Yesterday’s Rides in Princeton will begin at Grants at 10:00 and leave for Hinton at 10:30.

Proceeds from the show will be given to the Summers County Volunteer Firemans Association Children’s Christmas fund.

According to Stephanie French, Shade Tree’s Treasurer and Secretary, the fund is a yearly initiative to bring a delightful Christmas to local children.

“There’s a lot of children that go without and there’s a lot of children that don’t have enough,” French said. And as a community we all need to come together and be there for the kids.”

The show is sponsored and supported by RT Rogers Oil in Hinton. And the show will last from 11:30 to 5:00 this Saturday, July 17th. Registration is $15.00 if you want to put your own car in the show, and viewing is free of charge.

The Cast Iron Cafe and Totally Glazed will be providing food options.

