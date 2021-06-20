Local barbeque restaurant celebrates first year of being in business

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Pink Pig in Fayetteville is celebrating its 1st anniversary of serving up delicious smoked barbeque and entertaining guests with live local music.

They are more than happy to be kicking off another great year of even more food, music, and celebration to come.

“It has been a year already through this crazy time we went through, and I’ve had a lot of support from my family, my friends, the community, and my girlfriend has been right there with me, so it’s been great,” says Fred Dolin, owner of Pink Pig. “I couldn’t ask for a better place to be than Fayetteville.”

Now the Pink Pig is also expanding its business to Huntington, as they will be opening a new restaurant there coming July 23.

