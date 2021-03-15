Local bank establishes a little art gallery in lobby

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City National Bank on Park Avenue in Beckley has gradually started to become a hub for local and regional artists to display their work. The bank is now into their third year of featuring the artwork on the walls in their lobby and has displayed nearly two hundred or more pieces of art throughout rotation. Every month, an individual artist gets their work displayed in the bank for thirty to forty-five days.

“I really love to support the art community. I think it’s important for us to get to see these things in the community,” says Jonathan Grose, the branch manager of the bank. “And I just really love these little areas that you can go and just see art that you wouldn’t see everywhere.”

The staff has been trained to sell the artwork directly from the bank if a customer is interested in buying and the artist is willing to sell it.