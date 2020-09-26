Local artists decorate sidewalks for Chalk the Walk event

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Artists around Princeton gathered for a new event called Chalk the Walk.

Members of the community were invited to bring sidewalk chalk to Princeton’s Mercer Street and create whatever they wanted. Donation booths were set up for organizations as well, such as Tender Mercies Food Pantry, The Mercer County Historical Society and ChildLaw Services.

A local store called The Bronze Look hosted the event. According to the owner Randolph Evans who organized the event, it was meant to encourage people to get outside and enjoy their community.

“We came up with an idea to get people out of the house, to express themselves with chalk on the sidewalk. There’s a lot of people in the area that say they have artistic abilities, and this is a certified arts community, so we thought we would bring attention to all the businesses that are in Downtown Princeton on Mercer Street,” Evans said.

If the event has decent-enough interest, the organizers may plan to make it a yearly occurrence.