Local artist to be featured on billboards statewide after winning contest

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A winner of a local art contest has their work featured on billboards across the state.

Brittany Pierce won the Art to Recovery contest during Beckley’s Chili Night, and the grand prize is to have her artwork featured on billboards.

The winning art piece from the Art to Recovery contest.

The contest was all about showcasing recovery from addiction. Brittany says she struggled with drug addiction for quite some time and joined the art contest to tell her story.

Brittany now works as a peer recovery specialist and helps others struggling with addiction.

You can see Pierce’s artwork for the next week on Lamar billboards across the state.

