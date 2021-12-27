Local aging program to offer booster shot clinic with prizes this Tuesday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette Senior Programs in Oak Hill is hosting a booster shot clinic this Tuesday, Dec 28.

They’re inviting anyone aged 18 and older, especially seniors, to get their booster shot. It’s partnered with the Do it for Babydog Vaccine Sweepstakes, where the county aging program with the most booster shots given will win a $100,000 grant.

Ryan Alton, Director of Fayette County Senior Programs, is hopeful for a huge turnout.

“We’re eligible for a $100,000 grant through Governor Justice, which would be huge for our local seniors.”

The clinic is this Tuesday, Dec 28, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Fayette Senior Programs located on Lewis Street in Oak Hill.

Participants over the age of 50 will be eligible for a $50 gift card. Participants over the age of 60 will be eligible to win several grand prizes at the clinic, including a bus trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Anyone attending the clinic for a booster will need to bring a valid ID and their vaccine card showing proof of both initial vaccine doses.

