Local agencies to receive 8 accessible minivans to support mobility in rural communities

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Local community groups joined with the state Department of Transportation to provide eight accessible minivans for local agencies serving rural communities.

The vans will help with mobility by providing transportation to rural areas without access to public transit, taxis, or ride-sharing services.

The state Department of Transportation Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities’ Division of Public Transit secured the vans through a federal program that helps with mobility issues.

Each vehicle costs approximately $64,000. The local agencies receiving the vans will match 20 percent of the cost.

Local agencies receiving minivans include Central West Virginia Community Action, Family Service of Upper Ohio Valley, Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, and Council of Senior Tyler Countians.

