Local actress offering virtual theatre lessons

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The fine arts have certainly taken a hit during the pandemic, but one local actress is still hoping to keep the arts going virtually.

Kelsey Hofe will be offering a 6-week virtual Monologue 101 class through the Beckley Art Center. The lessons will be offered one-on-one virtually in thirty minute sessions on Tuesday and Thursday specifically focusing on monologue performance.

This is open to anyone and there will be a virtual performance at the end of the six weeks.

“I mean it definitely broke my heart when the news broke that theatre wasn’t going to be really open anymore, so it just means a lot to me that we get to do this and that anybody can join,” Hofe said.

The cost is $300 and you can sign up on the Beckley Art Center’s website by clicking here.