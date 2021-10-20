Live music returns to Carnegie Hall this week

LEWSIBURG, WV (WOAY) – Live music is back at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg for the first time in almost two years.

Thursday will be the first concert in the hall’s renovated auditorium, which began a year and a half ago. Staff members are excited to have in person live music back and to kick off the hall’s 2021 concert series.

“We are very excited,” said Carnegie Hall Marketing Director Philip McLaughlin. “Normally, we would have our first show at the very beginning of September. Really, logistics, trying to get artists even to come here, trying to book things, they weren’t sure if they were coming back around.”

Tickets and more information on upcoming concerts can be found on Carnegie Hall’s website and Facebook page.

