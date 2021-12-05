Live Christmas story held at Cranberry Baptist Church

PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – A tradition going on for 25 years at Cranberry Baptist Church in Prosperity, the drive-thru Living Christmas Story makes its return for two special nights, December 4 and 5, to tell the important story of the birth of Jesus Christ using live actors.

And with a crew of about 100 people, along with authentic-looking sets complete with live animals, the story comes to life right before the audience’s eyes.

“We have been doing this for 25 years, our first time was just one scene, and now it’s eight different scenes,” says Pastor of Cranberry Baptist Church, Roger Pauley.

“It’s very important that we remember the true meaning of Christmas, and our church family loves doing this, it’s something that the family from the oldest to the youngest can be a part of,” adds his wife, Marcia Pauley.

But, if you missed getting a chance to be a part of the action during the Living Christmas Story event, the church is planning plenty of other festive activities leading up to Christmas.

You can find out more by visiting Cranberry Baptist Church on their website.

