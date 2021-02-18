“Little General” in Welch set to continue expansion

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Little General in downtown Welch is in the process of continuing with its expansion.

Last June, a “Champs Chicken” was added in Little General, which resulted in an increase in business. The next addition will be a Sam’s Hot Dog Stand,” which will add to Little General’s selection.

“Little General has decided to incorporate a ‘Sam’s Hot Dog Stand’ in with our ‘Champs Chicken; that they recently placed back in June,” said Little General Manager Jennifer Vineyard. “Some of the sides are going to be hot dogs and they’ll add a few other items. Maybe corn dogs, cheese sticks.”

Vineyard added that Little General hopes to have the hot dog stand added in the next 1-2 months.