Little boy gets surprise parade and visit from superhero

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – John Buckland aka Batman, was participating in the Friends of Charity Auto Fair when he came across Layne Hawkins, a 9-year-old boy with a type 1 illness called Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

John didn’t hesitate to take Layne on a special ride in his Batmobile, giving what he calls “hope injections” to sick children and making a difference in their lives.

“Our goal in life as people, everybody’s goal in life, should be to find your own outlet that you can impact others with, mine just happens to be a Batman and a Batmobile,” says John Buckland A.K.A Batman, with the Heroes 4 Higher. “Everything we have in our life can be used to touch somebody in some way shape or form.”

Batman and Layne’s ride in the Batmobile turned into a surprise parade led by State Police.

