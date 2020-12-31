Liquor sales up amid holiday, pandemic

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Liquor stores are busier than ever now thanks to the holiday and the pandemic.

CJ’s on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley says New Year’s Eve is always a busy time of year, but since more people are celebrating at home, sales are up. The drink of choice this year seems to be liquors like Hennessy rather than champagne.

“Some people come in and they want to buy Hennessy, Patron, tequila. Our new products are Captain Morgan’s orange vanilla and sliced apple,” said Dellrenda Carter, a cashier at the store. “We’ve been more busy this year and I think it’s because of COVID-19. A lot of people are home and they don’t have a lot to do, so they come to the liquor store.”

Carter reminds customers that if they want to shop before the ball drop, be sure to stop by before 10 p.m. and wear a mask.

