Liquor may not be sold on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Last minute shoppers, please note if you are planning to shop at a retail liquor outlet that liquor may not be sold on Friday, December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day). However, this does not apply to beer and wine sales.

Further, restaurants, bars, and private clubs may sell spirits for on-site consumption, but not to go. Certain licensees may sell beer and wine to go in a sealed container, per the State of Emergency guidelines and advisories. In addition, 50% in-door seating capacity, social distancing, and face covering restrictions are still in effect. See West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) website for advisories and more information; https://abca.wv.gov/about/Pages/latestnews.aspx.

The WVABCA wishes everyone a safe and Happy Holiday Season. Please drink responsibly and:

Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation or other ride-sharing apps;

Heed prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a depressant; and

Drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents (falls), assaults, and fires.