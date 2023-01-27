Lick Creek Road to close for repairs on January 30

Summers County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces County Route 26/2, Lick Creek Road, will be closed Monday, January 30, beginning at 7:00 am.

The route will reopen on Friday, February 3, at 5:00 pm.

WVDOH will be conducting repairs of a failing bridge structure approximately one-quarter of a mile northeast of the junction with Dry Fork Run Road.

Local traffic will have access to all properties along Lick Creek Road via Indian Ridge Road or Red Sulphur Turnpike, Tophet Road, and Dry Fork Run Road.

Motorists should obey all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

