Library offers free tutoring service

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers County students can get free tutoring through the library.

The Summers County Library is now part of an online tutoring program, offering help with dozens of courses for all ages. In an age of virtual learning, a little help can go a long way.

“Math seems to be perpetually the one subject that gives everybody the most difficulty, so math is obviously one of the big subjects that Tutor offers help in,” said library director Austin Persinger. “They offer help in over 40 subjects.”

You can sign up for tutoring online. To use the service, you must be a Summers County resident with a library card. If you don’t have a library card, you can fill out the form for one at the Summers County Library.