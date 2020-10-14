Library offers free tutoring service

By
Kassie Simmons
-

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers County students can get free tutoring through the library.

The Summers County Library is now part of an online tutoring program, offering help with dozens of courses for all ages. In an age of virtual learning, a little help can go a long way.

“Math seems to be perpetually the one subject that gives everybody the most difficulty, so math is obviously one of the big subjects that Tutor offers help in,” said library director Austin Persinger. “They offer help in over 40 subjects.”

You can sign up for tutoring online. To use the service, you must be a Summers County resident with a library card. If you don’t have a library card, you can fill out the form for one at the Summers County Library.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR