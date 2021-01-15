Lewisburg to host virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The city of Lewisburg is holding a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Usually the city holds a march, community luncheon, and program at the United Methodist Church, but due to Covid-19 has decided to make a video. The video showcases the mayor reading the proclamation to start MLK week, Reverend Matthew Watts as a key note speaker, and much more.

“Matthew Watts, he’s the pastor of Grace Bible church in Charleston, this man has had tremendous amounts of community service and an eloquent speaker so that’s going to be good too,” said Lewisburg Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee Member Larry Davis. “There will also be some music and some views of previous marches. People can spot themselves marching in there.”

To watch the video visit YouTube.com and search Lewisburg MLK 2021.