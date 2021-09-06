Lewisburg residents frustrated over repeated boil water advisories

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Residents of the City of Lewisburg have been frustrated in recent months due to repeated boil water advisories.

The latest came just last week as the city announced on Facebook Thursday morning that residents would need to boil their water once again.

Residents were quick to announce their frustration on Facebook. One local on Facebook said “This needs to get fixed! Get a new system.”

The boil water advisory is still in effect as of Labor Day and a potable water tanker was put in place at Lewisburg Fire Station 2. As well, residents could get free bottled water at certain times throughout the day.

The City claims the frequent boil water advisories are due to high levels of turbidity, which is when water is cloudy and opaque.

They say they need to repair the water plant, which involves cleaning distribution tanks and repairing the filter media.

While the city says they are working hard to fix things, locals are growing increasingly impatient.

Another issue was that some locals could not find where the potable water station was. The city listed it as being at 3673 Jefferson Street North, however, that address when put into a GPS does not take drivers to the fire station.

Locals looking for Fire Station 2 should instead put “2881 US 219” into their GPS.

The boil water advisory says that boiled or bottled water should be used for all drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

The advisory is in effect for the entire city’s water system until further notice.

