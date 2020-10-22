Lewisburg declares October Child Loss Remembrance and Awareness Month

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The city of Lewisburg proclaimed October as Child Loss Remembrance and Awareness Month.

The proclamation was made at Tuesday’s city council meeting to bring awareness to the fact that one in four families are affected by pregnancy and infant loss each year. The city council hopes that recognizing October as Child Loss Remembrance Month will encourage community support for the affected families. Mayor Beverly White says child loss at any age is a tragedy.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child at any gestation of pregnancy or any age,” said Mayor Beverly White. “Whereas, observing a day of remembrance for child loss will provide some comfort for those suffering a loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death, or loss of a child at any age.”

Residents are encouraged to recognize support groups and community organizations that provide assistance to those suffering from child loss.