Lewisburg declares October as Arts and Humanities Month

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The city of Lewisburg declared October as Arts and Humanities Month.

October is recognized as Arts and Humanities Month by numerous nonprofit art organizations, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and various other agencies. With the proclamation, the city plans to promote art which the Mayor says is a large part of the city’s prosperity.

“Lewisburg, West Virginia owes a great deal of its vibrancy and prosperity to its nonprofit arts and humanities organizations, artists, craftspeople, galleries, and related events and enterprises,” said Mayor Beverly White.

The city encourages its residents to celebrate and promote the arts and humanities in the area.