Learn sign language at New River CTC

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week beginner’s sign language class on Monday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting March 8, 2021. The class will be offered online through Zoom video conferencing.

Students in the class will learn sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features, and students will have interactive practice during the class. Students will also learn about Deaf Culture and history.

Tuition is $100 for the six-week class, and preregistration is required by March 1, 2021. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).