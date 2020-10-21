Learn basic sewing at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a basic sewing skills class through Zoom video conferencing on Nov. 12 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The class will be led by Megan McKemy, a skilled crafter with experience as a seamstress. Attendees will learn valuable skills such as various hand stitches, basic repairs and how to read a pattern. The class will conclude with attendees using their newly acquired skills to make their own personalized holiday stocking.

Tuition for the class is $35 each, and students should preregister by Nov. 6. Attendees in the class will need to supply their own materials for the class. They will receive a supply list along with the Zoom link after they have registered for the class.

For more information or to register for the class, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).