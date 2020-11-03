Lawmaker being treated at hospital for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawmaker suffering from the coronavirus has been hospitalized.

Delegate T. Kevan Bartlett, a Kanawha County Republican and pastor at a Sissonville church, said in a Facebook post Saturday that he was being treated at a hospital for symptoms of the virus, news outlets reported. In the post, Bartlett said he was receiving oxygen, antibiotics, steroids and breathing treatments. He said he was resting as comfortably as possible and receiving exceptional care.

Bartlett was appointed last year by Gov. Jim Justice to represent the 39th District.

