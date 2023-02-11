Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:

Sunday

Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including Bluefield.

3-6 a.m.: Sprinkles arrive across the remainder of southern West Virginia, including I-64 to Route 19

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: A steady light to moderate rain falls across the entire region. 0.50-1.25 inches expected, highest amounts south of I-64.

6 p.m. to Midnight: Rain changes to wet snow south of I-64 with no accumulation expected in the lower elevations and 1-2 inches on the mountaintops above 2,500 feet. Snow will only stick on secondary roads above 2,500 feet, otherwise, roadways will be wet. Snow will also stick on trees and make for a winter wonderland. Winds will be light, so no power outages will result.

Leading up to daybreak Monday : Skies clear and surface temperatures will drop below freezing. A Northwest breeze at 5-10 mph will allow main roadways to dry out, but secondary roads across the entire stretch of our region (from Route 19 to Route 219 and south to the Virginia border) will see patchy black ice development in spots less exposed to wind. School delays appear likely in a few counties because of the black ice potential.

After daybreak Monday: Full sunshine and temperatures soaring above freezing will melt ALL ice and snow.

The rain is needed; Beckley is in the top 15 for driest starts to the calendar year (Bluefield is in better shape):

