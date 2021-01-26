Late basket sends WVU past Texas Tech

WOAY – Miles “Deuce” McBride’s jumper with six seconds remaining gave #11 West Virginia the 88-87 victory over #10 Texas Tech Monday night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders traded the lead multiple times throughout the night, with Texas Tech going on a run late in the first half to tie the game 39-39 at halftime. The visitors then led by as many as 12 (64-52, 73-61) in the second half, before the Mountaineers’ rally began with five minutes remaining.

McBride recorded a team-high 24 points, but all five WVU starters reached double figures, including Derek Culver, who had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mac McClung, who started his college career at Georgetown and is a Gate City, Virginia native, scored 30 points for the Red Raiders. He had an opportunity for a game-winning shot to counter McBride’s basket, but McClung’s shot was off the rim.

West Virginia stays in Morgantown Saturday to host Florida as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend.