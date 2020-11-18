Largest outbreak at WVa prison grows to 260 active cases

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The coronavirus has infected 260 inmates at West Virginia’s McDowell County Corrections, by far the largest outbreak at a state prison.

The state reported numbers on Tuesday showing six more people were confirmed positive. Gov. Jim Justice said on Monday 28 staff members also were sick. He said the facility was on lockdown, and state data show 136 people are quarantined there for possible exposure.

In total, 57 employees across the state’s prisons and jails currently have the coronavirus. There are eight other active cases among inmates outside of McDowell.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR