Large Water Valve Break Impacting Water Service in Area of Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water customers in Oak Hill in Fayette County may be impacted by a large water valve break at the company’s New River water treatment plant. All customers in Oak Hill are asked to limit all non-essential water use until further notice. The company is working to repair the valve which was damaged as the result of a water hammer due to a temporary power outage at the treatment plant. The valve is attached to the main line supplying raw water into the treatment plant. The water valve break presents no threat to the public and is not cause for alarm to those in the immediate area of the water treatment plant.

An emergency water tanker is currently en route and will be available for customers at the C. Adam Toney Tire located at 2009 Main Street East in Oak Hill. Customers should bring their own containers for filling and adhere to all CDC recommendations on social distancing, facial coverings and hand hygiene when visiting the tankers. An additional water tanker has been deployed to Plateau Medical Center, allowing the facility to continue all operations.

West Virginia American Water is working closely with local emergency management on potential impacts to fire protection, and repair efforts are ongoing. Operational impacts are likely to change throughout the next few hours; however, West Virginia American Water is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration. Customers in higher elevations will be impacted by potential low water pressure and outages before customers located in lower elevations.

Updates will be posted periodically on the company’s website atwww.westvirginiaamwater.com (click the red “Alerts” button), or customers may call the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.