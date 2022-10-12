Lane closures on I-64 for repairs will continue through December

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – Lane closures for pavement repairs on Interstate 64 from milepost 1 71.31 to milepost 172.76 will continue for eastbound and westbound lanes.

The width restriction will be 14 feet, with lane closures in one eastbound and westbound lane. West Virginia Division of Highways asks motorists to observe all traffic control signs and travel safely around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date is December 2022. However, schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Related