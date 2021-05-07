Lakeside Outfitters Holds Grand Opening

MOUNT NEBO, WV (WOAY) – Lakeside Outfitters opened held their ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Lakeside Outfitters provides kayak and paddle board rentals in addition to selling basic camping supplies and groceries. They are also the only store in Nicholas County and at Summersville lake that sells live bait. The owners also own Fat Eddies which is located next door.

“We just wanted to bring name brand kayaks to the lake at an affordable cost in addition to all the other things that campers out here need,” said Lakeside Outfitters Owner Ashleigh Wall. “There is no store on 129 that offers camping supplies or camping gear. So we just thought that the need was here and we have the building to do it.”

Lakeside Outfitters is open from 8 AM to 8 PM through Memorial Day and then from 7 AM to 10 PM from Memorial Day until Labor Day. The store is located at 2243 Summersville Lake Road in Mount Nebo.

