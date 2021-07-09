Lake Stephens to host “Campfire Stories” Series on beach

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Parks and Rec and Lake Stephens is hosting their newest summer event, the “Campfire Stories” series, which will feature themed readings from children’s literature told by the fireside on the Lake Stephen’s beach. The series will kick off with “Shark Party” July 9th, followed by “Pirate Party” on July 22nd, and finally, “Luau Party” August 13th. And this event is something that will be fun for everyone to take part in.

“What people can expect is, say from 8:30 to around 10:30 PM, we will have a bonfire, we will have special guests like fire dancers, pirates, sharks,” says Mark Cohn, events coordinator for Raleigh County Parks and Rec. “We will engage with the people who are there with possibly treasure hunts, informational displays, and fun, dancing, and all kinds of little things to get people together to do something fun after the beach hours have closed.”

For more information on this campfire stories event of other Lake Stephen’s events, you can contact them at rcpraevents@gmail.com or call (304)934-5323.

