Lake Stephens Hosting Annual Beach Blast

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Lake Stephens kicked off their annual Beach Blast Friday morning.

The Beach Blast is a two day event that gives the community a chance to come out and enjoy the amenities at Lake Stephens in addition to a verity of other activities.

“Beach Blast is a two day event, today and tomorrow, the 18th and 19th of June,” said Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator Mark Cohn. “What we do is we bring vendors, we bring a fair, we open up our beach, our aqua pad, and our splash pad aqua park thing. All of that to the public and they can come here and have a whole day of excitement and fun.”

The vendors at the event offer a verity of items for you to check out such as fair food, clothing, and even community outreach organizations. While many of the vendors are local, some of them have traveled from out of state to bring their products to West Virginia.

“We are actually from Arkansas so this is our first time out here,” said Vendor Mady Piker. “Today we have a baby boutique. We have lots of accessories and clothing for babies.”

Even with the events underway, Lake Stephens is still accepting vendors to join in on the fun. To take part all you have to do is contact them.

“There’s multiple ways to contact the lake, you can email us at LakeStephensWV@gmail.com,” Cohn said. “You can call us at 304-934-5323 or you can reach out to us on Facebook all kinds of places. It’s 2021 we are out there.”

So with all the activities going on this weekend at Lake Stephens there is no excuse not to come out and have a blast.

The Beach Blast will be open until 10 PM Friday and from 10 AM to 10 PM on Saturday.

Related