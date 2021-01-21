Lake Stephens dam project near completion

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – The construction project at Lake Stephens is nearing completion.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is making the final payments on the project. After working through some challenges, there is one final step needed before the area is reopened.

“There was some change orders involved, with some unforeseeable things that happened with the drilling and blasting,” said Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Executive Director Molly Williams. “There was additional rock that needed to be blasted that we weren’t expecting. And there is also some paving that still needs to happen before we can open that area up. The project is done, we just need to do the paving.”

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation was able to complete this project within its estimated timeframe.