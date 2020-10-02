Lake Shawnee opens Dark Carnival this weekend

Kassie Simmons
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With October comes spooky season and an abandoned carnival in mercer county prepares to welcome guests while keeping everyone safe from coronavirus.

During the year, Lake Shawnee offers private tours and allows guests to make reservations to spend the night. With it’s rich background, it’s a popular attraction for several reasons.

“[I’m interested in] the history, you know, because I researched it a lot,” said Theresa Dangerfield, who attended a tour late Friday morning. “I’m not gonna lie, I like the paranormal.”

In October, things at Lake Shawnee are a bit different.

“In the month of October, we do something called Dark Carnival,” said keeper Chris White. “It’s on every Friday and Saturday nights. Ticket booths open at 6 p.m. and they close at 10 p.m.”

At the Dark Carnival, guests can hear ghost stories and see ancient artifacts from a Native American burial site,” but that’s not all.

“I liked the haunted house,” shared Avlis Hoose, who attended today’s 11:00 a.m. tour with her parents.

If you’re braver than most employees at Lake Shawnee, you can visit the Creepy Trail on your own.

“We don’t go down the Creepy Trail,” said White. “None of the tour guides will go down the Creepy Trail, but you are welcome to experience it on your own. Too many crazy things happen on it.”

While visiting the grounds, Lake Shawnee asks that you take precautions to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

“[We follow} the three Ws: wait for 6 feet, wear your face mask and wash your hands regularly.”

Lake Shawnee is looking for organizations wanting to fundraise to operate booths on the carnival grounds. For more information or to book a visit, call or text (304) 921-1580.

